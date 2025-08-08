Turbulent Tee-Off: India’s Golfers Struggle While South Africans Shine at Nexa Championship

India's Veer Ahlawat and Shubhankar Sharma had a challenging start at the Nexa Championship, part of the DP World Tour. Ahlawat's 1-over 73 landed him in 43rd position, while Sharma struggled, ending with a 3-over 75 to tie for 77th place.

In contrast, South African Richard Sterne demonstrated remarkable composure against blustery winds to post an impeccable score of 67, securing a one-shot lead after the first day. The demanding conditions did not deter Sterne as he became the frontrunner.

Norwegian Andreas Halvorsen and fellow South African Thomas Aiken had promising rounds as well, almost matching Sterne until bogeys on the final hole left them tied for second with South Africa's Louis Albertse.

(With inputs from agencies.)