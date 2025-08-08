Left Menu

Turbulent Tee-Off: India’s Golfers Struggle While South Africans Shine at Nexa Championship

India's Veer Ahlawat and Shubhankar Sharma faced challenges in the first round of the Nexa Championship on the DP World Tour. Ahlawat carded a round of 1-over 73 to place 43rd. Meanwhile, South African Richard Sterne took an early lead with a flawless round, despite windy conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aberdeenshire | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:30 IST
Turbulent Tee-Off: India’s Golfers Struggle While South Africans Shine at Nexa Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's Veer Ahlawat and Shubhankar Sharma had a challenging start at the Nexa Championship, part of the DP World Tour. Ahlawat's 1-over 73 landed him in 43rd position, while Sharma struggled, ending with a 3-over 75 to tie for 77th place.

In contrast, South African Richard Sterne demonstrated remarkable composure against blustery winds to post an impeccable score of 67, securing a one-shot lead after the first day. The demanding conditions did not deter Sterne as he became the frontrunner.

Norwegian Andreas Halvorsen and fellow South African Thomas Aiken had promising rounds as well, almost matching Sterne until bogeys on the final hole left them tied for second with South Africa's Louis Albertse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025