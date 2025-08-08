India Gears Up for Suhandinata Cup with Favorable Group H Draw
India receives a favorable draw in Group H for the upcoming World Junior Championships. The event returns to India for the first time since 2008, hosted in Guwahati. The competition will feature a new relay format. Medalists from the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 get direct entry into the tournament.
India has been placed in a favorable Group H draw for the forthcoming World Junior Championships, as announced by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The second-seeded host nation will face Hong Kong, Nepal, and Ghana, offering an optimistic path forward in the prestigious tournament.
The Suhandinata Cup will see its return to Indian soil after 15 years, taking place at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati from October 6 to 11. This global junior event will witness 37 participating teams, with group winners advancing to the quarter-finals and distinct top contenders like Thailand and defending champions Indonesia presenting formidable challenges.
A significant change this year is the introduction of a new relay format comprising three sets where a team reaching 45 points wins a set. India aims to leverage its advantage with top players automatically securing spots from their recent successes, while others will vie for selection in trials set for August 9-13.
