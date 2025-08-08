New Zealand's Batting Brilliance Crushes Zimbabwe's Hopes in Second Test

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, New Zealand's cricket team dominated the second day of the second test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club, reaching a formidable 601-3 at the close of play on Friday. Led by Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, and Rachin Ravindra, the visitors secured a commanding 476-run lead over the hosts.

Conway continued his impressive form with a fifth test century, contributing significantly to New Zealand's massive total with a score of 153 before being bowled by Blessing Muzarabani. The partnership between Nicholls and Ravindra proved crucial, adding an unbeaten 256 runs, leaving Zimbabwe with little hope after their earlier struggles.

Despite a brief breakthrough with Conway's dismissal, Zimbabwe's bowlers labored fruitlessly on a challenging day, managing only two wickets. New Zealand, buoyed by their recent nine-wicket victory, are poised to declare with a substantial advantage, setting the stage for another potential triumph as Zimbabwe face an uphill battle.