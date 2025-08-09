Left Menu

Paula Badosa Withdraws from U.S. Open Due to Back Injury

Spaniard Paula Badosa has withdrawn from the U.S. Open to recover from a back injury. The former world number two has faced multiple injuries recently and even considered retirement. Switzerland's Jil Teichmann will replace her in the main draw, and Badosa has also withdrawn from the mixed doubles event.

09-08-2025
In a significant development, Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa has pulled out of the U.S. Open as she continues to battle a persistent back injury, according to tournament organizers on Friday. Ranked 12th globally, Badosa has faced a litany of injuries, including a chronic condition that nearly led her to contemplate stepping away from the sport.

Her latest setback comes after she announced a brief hiatus following a back injury she sustained just last month. Badosa's most recent appearance was at Wimbledon, where an early exit was compounded by discovering a psoas muscle tear, impacting her lower back.

The withdrawal opens the door for Switzerland's Jil Teichmann, who will now enter the U.S. Open's main draw, commencing on August 24. Badosa will also miss out on the tournament's new mixed doubles event, where she was slated to team up with Britain's Jack Draper.

(With inputs from agencies.)

