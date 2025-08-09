Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Diego Simeone, the esteemed manager of Atletico Madrid, now faces the toughest chapter of his career as he enters his 14th season without a trophy in the past four years. This dry spell has sparked a disconnect between Simeone's pragmatic vision and the club's ambitious board, leading to mounting pressure.

Under Simeone's leadership, Atletico transformed from a struggling team to a European powerhouse, famously reaching two Champions League finals within three seasons. Nevertheless, since clinching the LaLiga title in 2021, the club has failed to capture additional silverware. Simeone insists that securing a top-three LaLiga finish remains Atletico's primary goal, acknowledging the financial dominance of rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The board's contrasting perspective was highlighted by significant investments, acquiring players like Julian Alvarez and Thiago Almada, signaling a desire for heightened competitiveness. Despite this, Atletico's early exit from the Club World Cup following a 4-0 loss to Paris St Germain underscores persistent defensive and creativity shortcomings. Fans now wonder if Simeone can inspire a stagnant squad to reclaim their former glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)