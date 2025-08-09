Marc-Andre ter Stegen Reinstated as Barcelona Captain Amid Medical Report Controversy

Barcelona has reinstated Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the first-team captain, following his decision to allow the club to send his medical report to the Spanish league. The club's decision on Friday reverses the stripping of his captaincy due to previous disagreements.

The controversy emerged after Ter Stegen criticized reports blaming him for Barcelona's struggles to register new players, emphasizing that his back surgery and recovery were fully sanctioned by the team. This led to a disciplinary case which has now been closed.

Barcelona required Ter Stegen's authorization to send his injury report to La Liga, a necessary step for managing salary-cap space to adhere to financial fair play regulations. The goalkeeper had a successful back operation weeks ago, amid prior injuries that kept him sidelined. Barcelona had signed Espanyol's goalkeeper, Joan García, in anticipation.

