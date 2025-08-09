Left Menu

Captain Marsh Set to Open for Australia in T20 World Cup

Mitchell Marsh will open Australia's batting alongside Travis Head for upcoming T20 matches, solidifying their partnership ahead of the World Cup. Marsh, who led Australia to their maiden T20 title in 2021, aims to replicate such success despite recent back issues that have limited his bowling capability.

Captain Mitchell Marsh
  • Country:
  • Australia

Captain Mitchell Marsh has confirmed he will be partnering with Travis Head to open the batting for Australia in future T20 matches, solidifying a key combination ahead of next year's World Cup.

Marsh previously played a pivotal role as the No. 3 batsman in Australia's victorious 2021 T20 World Cup campaign. Now, as the leader of the T20I side, the 33-year-old is set to open the innings after successfully doing so in recent matches against the West Indies.

Even though injuries have curtailed his bowling, Marsh emphasized flexibility in the team's strategy as they prepare for the tournament to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next February. Since David Warner's retirement, finding a stable opening pair has been a priority for Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

