Following a triumphant victory in the Club World Cup, Chelsea F.C. is looking to begin the new season with renewed vigor and an infusion of youthful talent. This strategy has been a focal point for the club's U.S. owners, eager to build on the achievements of coach Enzo Maresca's first year.

The momentum from defeating Paris St Germain in the finals has fueled aspirations for both domestic and international competitions. Despite a concerning knee injury to defender Levi Colwill, who will miss much of the upcoming season, the Blues remain optimistic under Maresca's guidance.

In preparation, Chelsea has expanded their squad with young, high-profile talent including Joao Pedro and Rory Delap. The club is pursuing further signings to bolster their ranks while offsetting costs through key player sales and potential sponsorship deals, thus ensuring financial stability amidst significant investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)