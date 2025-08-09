Left Menu

Manchester United Signs Slovenian Star Striker Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United have secured Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig for 76.5 million euros. The young talent will don the United jersey until 2030. Alongside the striker, United added Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Diego Leon, in efforts to uplift their 15th-place Premier League finish last season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:27 IST
Manchester United have announced the signing of Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko from Germany's RB Leipzig, securing his services until 2030. The Premier League club disclosed the deal on Saturday, confirming a transfer fee of 76.5 million euros, with additional bonuses of 8.5 million euros.

Sesko, 22, made a significant impact at Leipzig after joining from Austrian club RB Salzburg in 2023, scoring 39 goals in 87 appearances. He expressed his enthusiasm about joining the club, highlighting the special history of Manchester United and the promising project that lies ahead.

In addition to Sesko, the club has signed forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, as well as left-back Diego Leon. These acquisitions are part of United's strategy to improve following their disappointing 15th-place finish in the previous Premier League season. The new players will be introduced at Old Trafford before the friendly with Fiorentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

