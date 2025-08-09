Tactical Twist: Keeper’s Bottle Swap in Epic Shootout

In one of the most tactical twists of the European Championship final, England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton outmaneuvered her Spanish counterpart, Cata Coll, during a critical penalty shootout. Coll's notes, written on her water bottle, were tossed into the stands by Hampton, who replaced them with her own.

This clever move helped England secure the title after a dramatic 3-1 shootout win, following a 1-1 draw in Basel. The incident was reminiscent of a similar tactical ploy used by Australia's Andrew Redmayne against Peru's Pedro Gallese during the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff.

Hampton revealed her strategic foresight, stating, "I wrote my notes on my arm to prevent any interference." Her quick thinking underscores the psychological strategies employed in crucial match moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)