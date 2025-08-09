New Memberships Unveiled at Siri Fort Sports Complex

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened 800 permanent memberships for the esteemed Siri Fort Sports Complex, with applications available online beginning August 12 through September 11.

Available memberships are distributed among government employees, non-government individuals, and current members, with a computerized lottery determining excess applications for the two former groups.

Renowned as an advanced multi-sport facility, the Complex offers amenities including tennis courts, an Olympic-sized pool, and more, with recent additions like pickleball courts enhancing its offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)