New Memberships Unveiled at Siri Fort Sports Complex

The Delhi Development Authority has announced 800 new permanent memberships for the Siri Fort Sports Complex, available through online applications from August 12 to September 11. Membership categories include government employees, non-government individuals, and existing members, with selection via lottery for excess applications.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened 800 permanent memberships for the esteemed Siri Fort Sports Complex, with applications available online beginning August 12 through September 11.

Available memberships are distributed among government employees, non-government individuals, and current members, with a computerized lottery determining excess applications for the two former groups.

Renowned as an advanced multi-sport facility, the Complex offers amenities including tennis courts, an Olympic-sized pool, and more, with recent additions like pickleball courts enhancing its offerings.

