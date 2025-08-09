Left Menu

Akshay Bhatia Tied Second at FedEx St. Jude Championship After Stellar Start

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia placed tied second at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a total of 9-under after two rounds. Bhatia’s strong performance places him four shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood. This is Bhatia's second career start at the championship, following his T-12 finish in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Memphis | Updated: 09-08-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia showcased impressive skills at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing the second day tied for second after a strong 69 round. With a cumulative 9-under over two rounds, Bhatia is four shots shy of leader Tommy Fleetwood.

This marks Bhatia's second appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he secured a T-12 finish in 2024. His standout performance this season includes three top-10 finishes, with a notable T-3 at the PLAYERS Championship.

Bhatia, two-time PGA TOUR winner, strategically parred 14 holes after an early two birdies amid weather disruptions. His opponents, including Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose, share the second spot. Meanwhile, seasoned player Tommy Fleetwood aims to seize his first PGA TOUR win with a current lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

