Darwin Nunez's Big Move: From Anfield to Al-Hilal
Darwin Nunez, the Uruguayan forward, transfers from Liverpool to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia on a three-year deal. The transfer fee is reported as 53 million euros. Nunez, who struggled for consistent performance at Liverpool, aims to shine under the new management of Simone Inzaghi at Al-Hilal.
In a significant shift in this transfer window, Darwin Nunez, Liverpool's Uruguayan forward, has completed a move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, as confirmed by both clubs. While financial details were undisclosed, British media suggests the deal is valued at 53 million euros.
Nunez, who joined Liverpool from Benfica for an initial 75 million euros in June 2022, has faced challenges maintaining form, contributing 40 goals in 143 appearances. His move is part of Liverpool's financial strategy, supporting their aim to revamp their squad with signings like Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.
Al-Hilal, under the leadership of Simone Inzaghi, aims for a record-setting 20th league title. With high-profile acquisitions like Theo Hernandez and now Nunez, they are positioned to challenge for further success after defeating Manchester City at the Club World Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
