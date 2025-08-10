Left Menu

India Shines in Boxing: Young Pugilists Secure Gold at Asian Championships

India's young women pugilists showcased impressive skills at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025, with Nisha and Muskan clinching gold. Nine out of ten female fighters returned with medals, establishing India as a formidable force in Asian boxing, alongside nations like Kazakhstan and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:42 IST
Indian boxers at Asian U19 Boxing Championships (Image: BFI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

India's young female boxers have demonstrated their growing prowess at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, with stand-out performances from Nisha and Muskan, who both claimed gold. The competition is a testament to India's rising status in continental boxing, alongside powerhouses such as China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Nisha set the tone for India's success by defeating China's Sirui Yang with a decisive 4:1 victory in the 54kg category. Following suit, Muskan showcased aggressive tactics to overcome Kazakhstan's Ayazhan Ermek with a 3:2 split decision in the 57kg division. The championships serve as a crucial platform for India's burgeoning boxing talent, allowing them to compete at a high level against seasoned Asian competitors.

While three more Indian pugilists prepare for the men's finals, the Indian women's team has secured a total of nine medals, including five silvers and two bronzes. Amidst strong challenges, Vini, Aarti Kumari, Kritika Wasan, and Parchi Tokas displayed valiant efforts but fell short in their respective weight categories against formidable opponents from Uzbekistan, China, and Kazakhstan. India's participation in these championships underscores its commitment to fostering new boxing talent on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

