Akshay Bhatia in Contention at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia is maintaining his position at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, tied for sixth place after shooting an even-par 70.

Bhatia, who has two PGA Tour victories under his belt, has recorded scores of 62-69-70, bringing him to a total of 9-under as he heads into the final stretch of the FedEx Cup Play-offs' first event.

In a dynamic field, Tommy Fleetwood remains in the lead with a 14-under score, while veteran Justin Rose and contender Scottie Scheffler follow closely. Bhatia's performance features impressive birdies on the second and 17th holes, though bogeys on the seventh and 18th slowed his progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)