Akshay Bhatia in Contention at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia remains in the hunt at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, sitting tied for sixth with a 9-under score after three days. Despite modest third round play, his opening 62 keeps him in contention for a strong finish in the season's FedEx Cup Play-offs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Memphis | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:18 IST
Akshay Bhatia
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia is maintaining his position at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, tied for sixth place after shooting an even-par 70.

Bhatia, who has two PGA Tour victories under his belt, has recorded scores of 62-69-70, bringing him to a total of 9-under as he heads into the final stretch of the FedEx Cup Play-offs' first event.

In a dynamic field, Tommy Fleetwood remains in the lead with a 14-under score, while veteran Justin Rose and contender Scottie Scheffler follow closely. Bhatia's performance features impressive birdies on the second and 17th holes, though bogeys on the seventh and 18th slowed his progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

