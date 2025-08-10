Neeraj Chopra & Arshad Nadeem: Missing Rivals at Silesia Diamond League
The highly anticipated javelin duel between Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem at the Silesia Diamond League won't occur due to their absence from the entry list. With Nadeem recovering from surgery, Chopra is likely to qualify for the Zurich DL Finals following his recent successes.
The eagerly awaited clash between Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem during the Silesia Diamond League event will not materialize. The omission of both athletes from the event's entry list leaves fans without the much-anticipated showdown.
While the reason behind Chopra's absence remains unclear, Nadeem's recent calf surgery casts doubt on his ability to compete. As a result, the rivalry that enthralled athletics enthusiasts has been temporarily shelved.
Despite skipping the Silesia event, Chopra remains a strong contender for the Diamond League Finals in Zurich. With impressive performances securing him joint top-spot alongside Germany's Julian Weber, Chopra is poised for further success on his journey to the upcoming World Championships.
