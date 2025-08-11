Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Kicks Off with Thrilling Double-Header
The fourth Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 commenced at Mysuru's Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Cricket Stadium, featuring a closed-door double-header event. Key players and teams gear up for matches ahead, with the league running until August 25 followed by playoffs, culminating in the Final on August 28.
- Country:
- India
The fourth edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 launched on Monday at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Cricket Stadium in Mysuru, featuring a thrilling double-header. The event, held behind closed doors, will host all 34 matches at the venue from August 11 to August 28.
Top-order batter Smaran R, named as a standby for the South Zone squad in the Duleep Trophy, expressed enthusiasm about participating in the Maharaja Trophy. "It has grown as a feeder line to bigger stages like the IPL," he stated, confident about contributing to his team's success.
In the league stage spanning until August 25, defenders Mysore Warriors clash with Bengaluru Blasters. The tournament's knockout phase will conclude with the Final on August 28. Matches are scheduled at 3:15 pm and 7:15 pm, offering a packed cricketing schedule for fans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
