Countdown to ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A Grand Kickoff in Mumbai

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is set to commence in India, marking the return of a senior women's tournament to the sub-continent since 2016. Led by prominent cricket figures, the event features a Trophy Tour and school legacy program, building excitement for the upcoming tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:04 IST
Team India (Photo: @BCCIWomen/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leading up to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, former India captain Mithali Raj expressed optimism about the team's position. She highlighted India's performance over the past year, including a victorious series in England, as a testament to their preparedness for the home World Cup.

Celebrities from past and present Indian cricket, including Mithali Raj, Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues, gathered in Mumbai for the '50 days to go' event. This will be the first senior ICC Women's tournament in the sub-continent since 2016. ICC Chairman Jay Shah and CEO Sanjog Gupta inaugurated the function, celebrating India's history as hosts of the Women's World Cup in 1978, 1997, and 2013.

The event also launched the ICC Trophy Tour, which will visit all host cities including Delhi. This endeavor is part of a broader initiative to engage schools across India, offering students opportunities to watch the thrilling World Cup action unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

