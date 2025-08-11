Changing the Guard: Montse Tome Steps Down as Spain's Women's Team Coach
Montse Tome will step down as the head coach of Spain's women's team after her contract ends following their Euro 2025 Final defeat. Sonia Bermudez will succeed her. Despite Tome's past achievements, including a Nations League title, her leadership faced challenges, causing RFEF to not renew her contract.
In a significant transition for Spanish women's football, Montse Tome will relinquish her role as head coach following her contract's end on August 31, as announced by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Monday.
Tome's era saw impressive achievements, including leading the team to a Nations League title. However, her journey witnessed setbacks as well, such as failing to secure a medal at the Paris Olympics and a penalty shootout loss at the Euro 2025 final against England.
Her successor, Sonia Bermudez, currently managing the women's Under-23 side, aims to revitalize the team's fortunes. The RFEF spotlighted Tome's professionalism and thanked her for her contributions, expressing deep appreciation for her tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
