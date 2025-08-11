Left Menu

Historic Kick-Off: Spanish LaLiga Match Heads to Miami

Spanish football is set to make its transatlantic debut as the Royal Spanish Football Federation approves Barcelona and Villarreal to play a December LaLiga fixture in Miami. This milestone event has been a near-decade endeavor, inspired by American sports leagues, pending final FIFA authorization.

Historic Kick-Off: Spanish LaLiga Match Heads to Miami
Spanish football is on the verge of a historic development. The Royal Spanish Football Federation has approved an application for Barcelona and Villarreal to play their December LaLiga match in Miami.

This decision, finalized on Monday, marks the first official overseas match in the league's history, pending UEFA and FIFA approvals. Javier Tebas, LaLiga's President, has long pursued this vision of staging games abroad, mirroring the successful international strategies of the NFL and NBA.

After numerous attempts and setbacks over nearly ten years, including legal challenges and administrative hurdles, the path is now clear for the highly anticipated Villarreal-Barca clash at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, 2025, fulfilling the long-held American ambitions of LaLiga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

