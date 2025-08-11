Left Menu

La Liga Heads to Miami: Barcelona vs. Villarreal Match Set for U.S.

The Spanish soccer federation has approved a proposal to hold a regular-season La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami. This effort, part of a strategy to expand the league's presence internationally, awaits approval from UEFA and FIFA, with a tentative date of December 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Spanish league is advancing its plans to host a regular-season match in the United States, bringing Spanish football to an international audience. The federation has authorized a game featuring Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami on December 20, pending UEFA and FIFA's consent.

The match, part of La Liga's 17th round, is planned for the Hard Rock Stadium. Although earlier attempts to hold games in the U.S. faced pushback, the league remains committed to its strategy of global expansion.

Aligned with this vision, La Liga's partnership with Relevent Sports continues, leveraging connections to Miami's sporting scene, including the Hard Rock Stadium and Miami Dolphins, to establish a foothold in the U.S. sports market.

