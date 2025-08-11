Record Smash at Pro Panja League's Electrifying Day 7

The intensity of Day 7 at the Pro Panja League Season 2 was unmatched, with spectators witnessing a new league record. Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh made headlines, clocking an astonishing 0.13-second pin against Rohtak Rowdies' Amal Das, as released by Pro Panja League authorities.

This exceptional feat crowned Singh with the honorary title of "Bullet Badshaho ka Badshaho," as his 10-0 triumph exhibited the sheer force and accuracy that typifies the league's contests. While Siddhant Kathuria of Jaipur Veers had set a prior record of a 1-second pin earlier that day, his team faced a 6-point deduction due to pre-match infractions and failed reviews.

The co-founders, Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani, ensured the league delivered electrifying matches, including women's face-offs in undercard fixtures. Mumbai Muscle's Shruti Bawa clashed with Jaipur Veers' Yogesh Chaudhary, resulting in Chaudhary's prevailing 2-0 win as Bawa withdrew. Meanwhile, in the 65+ kg match, Mumbai Muscle's Bandarika Khaongar initially led only to be bested by Jaipur's Bimla Rawat in a 2-1 comeback.

In the 55 kg category, Mumbai's Ardhra Suresh came out victorious against Jaipur's Shweta Rajawat with a 2-1 score. Furthermore, heavyweight challengers Amit Singh and Yazar Arafat of Kiraak Hyderabad delivered 2-0 wins to boost their team's standing. The main card encounters were no less thrilling, highlighted by Siddhant Kathuria's stellar 9-0 win and 1-second record pin against Mumbai's Kyle Cummings, placing Jaipur in a competitive leaderboard position.

However, Jaipur Veers faced technical penalties reducing their points from 27 to 21, compromising their ranking. Lastly, Aabhas Rana's commanding performance in the over-100 kg category further cemented Kiraak Hyderabad's capabilities, concluding Day 7's gripping encounters on a high note, despite Rohtak's final match dominance in the 80 kg category against Kiraak's Dheeraj Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)