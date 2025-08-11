Left Menu

Rangdajied United and NorthEast United Lock Horns in Thrilling 2-2 Draw

Rangdajied United FC and NorthEast United FC played to an exciting 2-2 draw in their final Group E match of the Durand Cup. Despite leading through a Danzel Umdor goal, Rangdajied could not hold off the defending champions, as Jairo's equalizer ensured NEUFC remained undefeated heading into the quarterfinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:44 IST
Players in action during their Durand Cup game (Photo: Durand Cup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rangdajied United FC showcased resilience by overturning a deficit to briefly lead defending champions NorthEast United FC in a gripping 2-2 draw in their final Group E clash of the Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. After Bekey Oram's early penalty was leveled by Manbhakupar Iawphniaw, Danzel Umdor's goal put Rangdajied ahead. However, NEUFC's Jairo delivered a crucial second-half strike to preserve their unbeaten status heading into the quarterfinals, while Rangdajied ended their campaign with a spirited performance and their first point of the tournament, as per an official release.

NorthEast United FC, having already secured a place in the quarterfinals, saw head coach Juan Pedro Benali implementing extensive lineup changes, retaining only Jose Nunez in a 4-3-3 setup. In the absence of striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie, Parthib Gogoi spearheaded the attack, supported by Thoi Singh and Spaniard Jairo. Rangdajied United's head coach Aiborlang Khongjee also shuffled his squad following a defeat to Malaysian Armed Forces, introducing six new players and employing a similar 4-3-3 formation, with Manbhakupar leading the attack accompanied by Everson and Pasborlang on the wings.

In an intense contest, NEUFC initially tested Rangdajied's defense, but it was a lapse from NEUFC's side that enabled Manbhakupar to equalize in the 32nd minute after Bekey Oram had given the Highlanders an early lead via a penalty. Just before halftime, Umdor tapped home the rebound from a thunderous free kick that had struck the woodwork, giving Rangdajied a 2-1 advantage. NEUFC fought back fiercely in the second half, culminating in Jairo's composed equalizer. Despite late chances, including Menangpyndap Khongjee forcing a save from Arman, neither team could find a winner, concluding the match in a 2-2 draw that saw Rangdajied secure their first point of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

