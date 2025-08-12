Norwegian Ski Jumping Team Faces Ethics Charges Over Suit Tampering

Two prominent Olympic gold medalist ski jumpers, Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang, along with three staff members from Norway's dominant team, face ethics violation charges. The International Ski Federation (FIS) accuses them of tampering with ski suits during a major investigation.

The charges, related to 'equipment manipulation,' surfaced after the world championships in Norway, alarming the tightly-knit ski jumping community. Allegedly altered ski suits can give athletes an unfair advantage by enabling them to fly further.

As the Winter Olympics loom six months away, FIS is pushing for an ethics committee ruling that could result in bans or fines. Already, stricter rules caused several disqualifications at the new season's first competition. FIS claims technicalities, not misconduct, were behind these dismissals.

