Norwegian Ski Jumping Team Faces Ethics Charges Over Suit Tampering

Two Olympic gold medalists from the Norwegian ski jumping team and three staff members face charges by the International Ski Federation for allegedly tampering with ski suits. The investigation revealed equipment manipulation, causing possible disqualifications six months before the Winter Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oberhofen | Updated: 12-08-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 09:33 IST
Two prominent Olympic gold medalist ski jumpers, Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang, along with three staff members from Norway's dominant team, face ethics violation charges. The International Ski Federation (FIS) accuses them of tampering with ski suits during a major investigation.

The charges, related to 'equipment manipulation,' surfaced after the world championships in Norway, alarming the tightly-knit ski jumping community. Allegedly altered ski suits can give athletes an unfair advantage by enabling them to fly further.

As the Winter Olympics loom six months away, FIS is pushing for an ethics committee ruling that could result in bans or fines. Already, stricter rules caused several disqualifications at the new season's first competition. FIS claims technicalities, not misconduct, were behind these dismissals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

