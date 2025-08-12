Left Menu

Epic Showdowns at Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka and Sinner Triumph

Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner secured victories at the Cincinnati Open, with Sabalenka defeating Emma Raducanu in a thrilling match. Raducanu appears to be regaining her form ahead of the U.S. Open. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys also advanced, overcoming weather delays and challenging opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:45 IST
Epic Showdowns at Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka and Sinner Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, maintained her title defense at the Cincinnati Open with a hard-fought victory over Emma Raducanu. The thrilling third-round encounter lasted over three hours, ending with Sabalenka's 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5) triumph. The Belarusian tennis star showcased her powerful serve in critical moments, enhancing her record with two tie-break wins.

Despite the loss, Raducanu demonstrated strong form, hinting at a resurgence ahead of the U.S. Open. She outscored Sabalenka in total points and received praise from her competitor. Sabalenka advances to face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the next round. On the men's side, Jannik Sinner continued his dominance, defeating Gabriel Diallo amidst unexpected interruptions.

Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys advanced to the last 16, overcoming a power outage and competitive opponents. Fritz edged out Lorenzo Sonego, while Keys swiftly defeated Aoi Ito. The tournament saw challenges and surprises, including Anna Kalinskaya's upset over Amanda Anisimova and Arthur Rinderknech's mid-match retirement due to harsh conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025