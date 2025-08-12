India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games Amid Government Push
India is a strong contender to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, backed by robust government support. The goal is to bolster its 2036 Olympic bid. IOA official Harpal Singh noted the country's readiness and the sustainability focus being assessed by a visiting Commonwealth Sports delegation.
India has emerged as a formidable candidate to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, thanks to substantial backing from the government and an ambition to stage major international events, a key figure from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) told Reuters.
The nation is vying for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, aiming to strengthen its bid for the 2036 Olympic Games. Recently, a Commonwealth Sports delegation visited the city to share insights from previous Games and guide the organizers in crafting a comprehensive bid to be submitted by the August 31 deadline.
IOA executive member Harpal Singh emphasized the upbeat national mood and the government's strong intent to host international sports events. While cognizant of past challenges and competing bids from Canada and Nigeria, India focuses on infrastructure readiness and sustainability to secure the Games and ultimately fulfill its Olympic aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
