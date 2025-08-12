Lewandowski Eyes National Team Return

Robert Lewandowski, Poland's all-time leading scorer, is contemplating a return to the national lineup after stepping away amidst controversy over a captaincy change. Newly appointed manager Jan Urban revealed on Tuesday that the Barcelona forward is keen to rejoin the squad.

Lewandowski's departure was sparked by former coach Michal Probierz's decision to strip him of the captain's armband, a move that handed leadership duties to Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski. Urban, who took over in July, aims to mend rifts within the team as Poland strives to secure a spot in the upcoming World Cup.

Negotiations continue over the restoration of the captaincy to Lewandowski. "I would like to consult not just Robert but also Piotr Zielinski and other members of the team council," Urban stated. Poland's World Cup qualifying journey sees vital fixtures against the Netherlands and Finland in September.

