National Sports Governance Bill: A New Era for Indian Athletics

The National Sports Governance Bill, passed in India's Parliament, aims to revamp the sporting landscape by making it athlete-centric. It introduces pivotal changes like the National Sports Board, Tribunal for dispute resolution, and mandatory representation of women and athletes in federations, promising transparency and strategic improvements in international performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:48 IST
India took a significant step towards overhauling its sports sector with the passage of the National Sports Governance Bill in Parliament, championed by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mandaviya emphasized that this legislation promises to transform India's athletic framework by focusing on an athlete-centric approach and enhancing performance on international platforms.

The bill introduces the National Sports Board, tasked with overseeing sports federations, a Tribunal for settling disputes swiftly, and ensures representation of women and para-athletes, promoting transparency and effective governance.

