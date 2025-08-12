India's Sports Governance Revolution: A Landmark Bill Becomes Law

In a promising leap for Indian sports, the National Sports Governance Bill is on the cusp of transforming into a binding law. Recognizing its profound impact, P T Usha and national federations have praised this legislative breakthrough as pivotal to India's aspirations of hosting the 2036 Olympics.

The Bill, having traversed the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, pledges to overhaul the framework of sports administration in India. It aims to standardize operations within National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), marking a decisive shift towards effective governance.

A notable feature is the creation of the National Sports Tribunal, empowered to deliver resolutions to disputes, thus mitigating litigation woes within sports bodies. This step mirrors international standards and offers a streamlined path as India prepares to elevate its global sporting ambitions.

