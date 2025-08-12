Navy's Late Surge Seals Quarterfinal Spot in Durand Cup

In a dramatic finish, Indian Navy FT surged into the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup with a thrilling 2-1 victory over TRAU FC on Tuesday.

Pintu Mahata's goal in the 87th minute equalized the score, while Sreyas V.G. clinched the win with a last-gasp goal in injury time.

Despite facing a resilient TRAU defence, the Navy's persistent attacks paid off, booking their spot atop Group F, narrowly edging out Real Kashmir FC. The victory highlighted Indian Navy's tactical prowess and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)