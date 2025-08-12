Left Menu

Navy's Late Surge Seals Quarterfinal Spot in Durand Cup

Indian Navy FT rallied late to secure a 2-1 victory over TRAU FC in the 134th Durand Cup, advancing to the quarterfinals. Pintu Mahata's 87th-minute equalizer and Sreyas V.G.'s injury-time winner capped a thrilling match. The win placed the Navy at the top of Group F.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:04 IST
Navy's Late Surge Seals Quarterfinal Spot in Durand Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic finish, Indian Navy FT surged into the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup with a thrilling 2-1 victory over TRAU FC on Tuesday.

Pintu Mahata's goal in the 87th minute equalized the score, while Sreyas V.G. clinched the win with a last-gasp goal in injury time.

Despite facing a resilient TRAU defence, the Navy's persistent attacks paid off, booking their spot atop Group F, narrowly edging out Real Kashmir FC. The victory highlighted Indian Navy's tactical prowess and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

