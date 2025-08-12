Navy's Late Surge Seals Quarterfinal Spot in Durand Cup
Indian Navy FT rallied late to secure a 2-1 victory over TRAU FC in the 134th Durand Cup, advancing to the quarterfinals. Pintu Mahata's 87th-minute equalizer and Sreyas V.G.'s injury-time winner capped a thrilling match. The win placed the Navy at the top of Group F.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic finish, Indian Navy FT surged into the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup with a thrilling 2-1 victory over TRAU FC on Tuesday.
Pintu Mahata's goal in the 87th minute equalized the score, while Sreyas V.G. clinched the win with a last-gasp goal in injury time.
Despite facing a resilient TRAU defence, the Navy's persistent attacks paid off, booking their spot atop Group F, narrowly edging out Real Kashmir FC. The victory highlighted Indian Navy's tactical prowess and determination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Who Will Lead the Indian Team? The Race to Find the New Football Coach Heats Up
Jaaikaran Chanana: Transforming Lives Through Football
Harshika Jain: Pioneering Path to European Football Glory
The Lionesses' Triumphant Return: England's Football Queens Celebrated at Downing Street
Indian Football Star Sandesh Jhingan Joins IOS Sports & Entertainment