Injury Sidelines Olympic Champion Julien Alfred from Diamond League
Julien Alfred, the Olympic 100m champion from Saint Lucia, will miss three Diamond League meetings in August due to injury. Having performed excellently this season, she is ranked second globally. Despite the setback, she has qualified for Zurich's finals scheduled for late August.
The 24-year-old Saint Lucian athlete was scheduled to compete in the Silesia, Lausanne, and Brussels meetings. She has made a remarkable impact this season, clocking 10.75 seconds over 100 meters – the second-fastest time globally.
Alfred, who last raced in the London Diamond League achieving a personal best in the 200 meters, has secured her spot in the 100m final in Zurich, taking place from August 27-28, despite her current injury challenges.
