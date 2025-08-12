Injury Sidelines Olympic Champion Julien Alfred from Diamond League

Julien Alfred, the reigning Olympic 100-meter champion, will be forced to withdraw from three upcoming Diamond League events due to an injury, event organisers announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Saint Lucian athlete was scheduled to compete in the Silesia, Lausanne, and Brussels meetings. She has made a remarkable impact this season, clocking 10.75 seconds over 100 meters – the second-fastest time globally.

Alfred, who last raced in the London Diamond League achieving a personal best in the 200 meters, has secured her spot in the 100m final in Zurich, taking place from August 27-28, despite her current injury challenges.

