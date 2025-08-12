Grigor Dimitrov Withdraws from U.S. Open Amidst Injury Woes

Grigor Dimitrov, a distinguished three-time Grand Slam semifinalist, has officially withdrawn from the upcoming U.S. Open due to a lingering chest muscle injury. The decision comes just over a month after his early exit from Wimbledon, where he sustained the injury during a match against Jannik Sinner.

His withdrawal underscores a challenging period for Dimitrov; this marks the fifth consecutive Grand Slam tournament where the 34-year-old has been unable to complete his matches. This series of incomplete performances includes appearances at this year's Australian and French Opens, as well as last year's Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

With Dimitrov stepping down, Alejandro Tabilo seizes the opportunity to participate in the men's singles bracket as play commences on August 24th. Should another competitor withdraw, Brandon Holt will step up, bringing with him the legacy of his mother, two-time U.S. Open champion Tracy Austin.

(With inputs from agencies.)