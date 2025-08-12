Left Menu

Yves Bissouma's Tardiness Leads to Squad Omission Ahead of Spurs-PSG Super Cup Clash

Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma was dropped from the squad for their Super Cup match against PSG due to tardiness. Manager Thomas Frank emphasizes discipline, as Joao Palhinha may replace him. Despite lacking some key players, Spurs aim for victory after a strategic pre-season and with key defender Romero in top form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:36 IST
Yves Bissouma's Tardiness Leads to Squad Omission Ahead of Spurs-PSG Super Cup Clash

Tottenham Hotspur's preparation for the Super Cup tie against Paris St Germain hit an unexpected snag as midfielder Yves Bissouma was dropped due to repeated lateness. Manager Thomas Frank announced this disciplinary action, highlighting the importance of balancing support with firm expectations for his squad.

Despite Bissouma's absence, striker Dominic Solanke is fit to play in the upcoming season after limited pre-season appearances due to an ankle injury. Joao Palhinha, recently loaned from Bayern Munich, may fill the gap left by Bissouma, while James Maddison remains sidelined with an ACL injury.

Frank, optimistic about their chances, points to a well-planned pre-season as a potential edge against PSG. Without former captain Son Heung-min, Frank sees World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero as pivotal to Spurs' strategy against the European champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025