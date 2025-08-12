Yves Bissouma's Tardiness Leads to Squad Omission Ahead of Spurs-PSG Super Cup Clash

Tottenham Hotspur's preparation for the Super Cup tie against Paris St Germain hit an unexpected snag as midfielder Yves Bissouma was dropped due to repeated lateness. Manager Thomas Frank announced this disciplinary action, highlighting the importance of balancing support with firm expectations for his squad.

Despite Bissouma's absence, striker Dominic Solanke is fit to play in the upcoming season after limited pre-season appearances due to an ankle injury. Joao Palhinha, recently loaned from Bayern Munich, may fill the gap left by Bissouma, while James Maddison remains sidelined with an ACL injury.

Frank, optimistic about their chances, points to a well-planned pre-season as a potential edge against PSG. Without former captain Son Heung-min, Frank sees World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero as pivotal to Spurs' strategy against the European champions.

