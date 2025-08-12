Left Menu

Mondo Duplantis Shatters Pole Vault World Record

Mondo Duplantis, the renowned Swedish pole vaulter, broke his own world record by clearing 6.29 meters at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. This marks the 13th time he has set a new world-best, surpassing his previous record from June by one centimeter with his second attempt.

In a spectacular display of athletic prowess, Sweden's Mondo Duplantis shattered his own pole vault world record, achieving a jump of 6.29 meters at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. This remarkable feat marks the 13th time the double-Olympic champion has outdone himself on the world stage.

Duplantis continues to awe the sports world by consistently surpassing his own high standards. His latest achievement came with his second attempt, as he added another centimeter to the record he set in Stockholm just a few months prior, in June.

With each event, Duplantis demonstrates his relentless ambition to push the boundaries of what is possible in pole vaulting, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest in the sport.

