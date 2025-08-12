Left Menu

Mondo Duplantis Soars to New Heights with 13th World Record

Mondo Duplantis set a new world record for pole vaulting, clearing 6.29 meters at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. This marks the 13th time he has improved the world-best mark, continuing his dominance in the sport. Duplantis will compete next at the Silesia Diamond League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:25 IST
Sweden's pole vault sensation, Mondo Duplantis, shattered his own world record, achieving a remarkable height of 6.29 meters at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. This marks the 13th instance of Duplantis setting a new world-best, inching further ahead in his record-breaking streak.

Despite initially falling short at 6.11 meters, Duplantis displayed his customary resilience, overhauling the record he set in June during his second attempt. With Greece's Emmanouil Karalis retiring early in the competition, Duplantis seized the moment and successfully cleared the bar on his second try, edging past the mark he established in Stockholm.

The 25-year-old, who claimed his second world title in 2023, celebrated his achievement with his family and partner Desire Inglander. Duplantis first smashed the world record in 2020 and carries his superior form into the upcoming Silesia Diamond League event, where he aims to continue his record-breaking feats.

