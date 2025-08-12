Mondo Duplantis Soars to New Heights with 13th World Record
Mondo Duplantis set a new world record for pole vaulting, clearing 6.29 meters at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. This marks the 13th time he has improved the world-best mark, continuing his dominance in the sport. Duplantis will compete next at the Silesia Diamond League.
Sweden's pole vault sensation, Mondo Duplantis, shattered his own world record, achieving a remarkable height of 6.29 meters at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. This marks the 13th instance of Duplantis setting a new world-best, inching further ahead in his record-breaking streak.
Despite initially falling short at 6.11 meters, Duplantis displayed his customary resilience, overhauling the record he set in June during his second attempt. With Greece's Emmanouil Karalis retiring early in the competition, Duplantis seized the moment and successfully cleared the bar on his second try, edging past the mark he established in Stockholm.
The 25-year-old, who claimed his second world title in 2023, celebrated his achievement with his family and partner Desire Inglander. Duplantis first smashed the world record in 2020 and carries his superior form into the upcoming Silesia Diamond League event, where he aims to continue his record-breaking feats.
ALSO READ
Tajinderpal Singh Toor Shines at Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025
Telangana Unveils Ambitious Sports Policy 2025 to Elevate Indian Athletics
World Athletics Enforces New Gene Test Rules for Female Eligibility
Odisha Gears Up for World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze
Sha'Carri Richardson's Legal Hurdle: Arrest Shocks Athletics World