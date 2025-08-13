Mondo Duplantis Soars to New Heights with World Record Pole Vault

Mondo Duplantis, the Swedish pole vault sensation, has shattered his own world record with a leap of 6.29 meters at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. This marks the 13th occasion on which the athlete has set a new world standard, further cementing his stature in the sport.

The double Olympic champion faced early challenges, missing his initial attempt at 6.11 meters. However, he rallied back, managing to clear the raised bar on his second go. Despite a slight graze on the bar, Duplantis cleared it, thus continuing his tradition of raising the bar by one centimeter.

Celebrating the moment, the 25-year-old expressed his fondness for Hungary and shared his victory with his family and partner, Desire Inglander. This latest achievement complements his impressive career trajectory, which began with his first world record break in 2020 in Poland.