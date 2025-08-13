Gulveer Singh Shatters National Record at Budapest Track Meet
India's Gulveer Singh broke his own national record in the men's 3000m race at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Budapest. Competing in his first European track event, he finished fifth with a time of 7:34.49. Singh also holds national records for the 5000m and 10,000m races.
In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, India's Gulveer Singh shattered his own national record in the men's 3000m race, finishing fifth at the prestigious Gyulai Istvan Memorial - Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest.
Singh clocked an impressive 7 minutes 34.49 seconds, eclipsing his prior national record from earlier this year at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational.
While Kipsang Mathew Kipchumba of Kenya clinched the title, Singh stood out with his performance, marking a significant milestone in his European track debut. The 27-year-old Indian athlete remains a powerhouse in long-distance events, holding national records in the 5000m and 10,000m.
