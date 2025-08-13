Left Menu

Gulveer Singh Shatters National Record at Budapest Track Meet

India's Gulveer Singh broke his own national record in the men's 3000m race at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Budapest. Competing in his first European track event, he finished fifth with a time of 7:34.49. Singh also holds national records for the 5000m and 10,000m races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 09:17 IST
Gulveer Singh Shatters National Record at Budapest Track Meet
Gulveer Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, India's Gulveer Singh shattered his own national record in the men's 3000m race, finishing fifth at the prestigious Gyulai Istvan Memorial - Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest.

Singh clocked an impressive 7 minutes 34.49 seconds, eclipsing his prior national record from earlier this year at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

While Kipsang Mathew Kipchumba of Kenya clinched the title, Singh stood out with his performance, marking a significant milestone in his European track debut. The 27-year-old Indian athlete remains a powerhouse in long-distance events, holding national records in the 5000m and 10,000m.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025