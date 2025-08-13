Controversial Plan to Play La Liga Match in Miami Sparks Debate

Real Madrid has strongly opposed plans to hold a La Liga match in Miami, warning it poses a threat to the integrity of the competition. The club has taken action, claiming such a move could disrupt competitive balance and set a dangerous precedent.

In contrast, Villarreal supports the proposal, offering free travel and tickets to its season-ticket holders to encourage support. The match, if approved, would mark a first in La Liga history, furthering the league's international brand expansion efforts.

Real Madrid has called upon FIFA, UEFA, and Spain's sports authorities to reject the request, emphasizing the importance of maintaining domestic competition rules. The debate highlights tensions between clubs and reflects broader discussions on the globalization of football.

(With inputs from agencies.)