India Steps into the Ring: Launch of Global League Wrestling

After years of being an onlooker in the global wrestling arena, India is set to make its mark with the launch of Global League Wrestling (GLW), the country's first global-format professional wrestling league. Spearheaded by AdiGroupe and its sports innovation arm, AEx SPORT, along with Prasar Bharati, GLW aims to be a game-changer in sports entertainment.

Set for a grand launch on 17th September 2025, the 40-week series will be broadcast on DD Sports, streamed through Waves OTT, and aired on All India Radio. The multi-platform reach aims to captivate a billion viewers nationwide, offering them a spectacle infused with Indian storytelling, yet appealing to a global audience.

Named the brand ambassador and talent commissioner, The Great Khali will guide emerging Indian wrestling talents. According to Sanjay Viswanathan, Chairman of AdiGroupe and GLW, the league is a statement of India's global vision and potential, while Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi highlights its cultural uniqueness and dramatic flair.

