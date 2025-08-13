Left Menu

Bafode Diakite: Bournemouth's Bold Defensive Acquisition

Bournemouth has signed Bafode Diakite from Lille in a significant financial move, positioning him as the second most expensive player in the club's history. Joining the team to fill defensive gaps, Diakite is eager to showcase his skills in the Premier League under coach Andoni Iraola.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:30 IST
Bournemouth has secured a major transfer coup by signing defender Bafode Diakite from Lille, marking the club's second most expensive purchase ever. The financial details remain undisclosed, but reports indicate a substantial fee of 35 million euros, with an additional 5 million euros in potential add-ons.

Diakite, 24, brings notable experience from Lille, having scored 13 goals over 112 appearances. Joining Andoni Iraola's squad, Diakite is poised to make an immediate impact as Bournemouth faces Liverpool in their season opener. The center-back will don the number 18 jersey for the Cherries.

This strategic acquisition aims to strengthen the team's defense, following departures to high-profile clubs such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Diakite expressed his commitment to contributing both offensively and defensively, optimistic about the upcoming season.

