Left Menu

Supreme Court Quashes Customs Duty on Adani Power's SEZ Energy Transfer

The Supreme Court overturned a 2019 Gujarat High Court decision that denied Adani Power relief from customs duties on electrical energy moved from its SEZ plant to the domestic tariff area. The Court emphasized the binding nature of its 2015 verdict, declaring the levy unconstitutional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:05 IST
Supreme Court Quashes Customs Duty on Adani Power's SEZ Energy Transfer
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has nullified a 2019 Gujarat High Court ruling that had denied Adani Power Limited relief from customs duties on energy produced at its SEZ plant and transferred to the domestic tariff area.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria highlighted that the High Court had already ruled against the levy in 2015 for the period between June 26, 2009 and September 15, 2010, and emphasized this was not open to further challenge.

The top court stated that authorities must adhere to judicial pronouncements as binding, noting that repeated attempts to enforce an invalidated levy burdens the judiciary and creates uncertainty. Consequently, Adani Power is entitled to a refund for duties paid during the designated timeframe.

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon

Rising Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon

 Global
2
Tragic Loss of Nikitha Godishala: Calls for Justice and Repatriation

Tragic Loss of Nikitha Godishala: Calls for Justice and Repatriation

 India
3
Unearthing Truths: A New Chapter in India's Forgotten History

Unearthing Truths: A New Chapter in India's Forgotten History

 India
4
Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' in Opposition to Centre's Scheme Changes

Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' in Opposition to Centre's Scheme ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026