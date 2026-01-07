Homegrown Marine Defender: Samudra Pratap's Maiden Voyage

The commissioning of Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Pratap marks a milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance and sustainable maritime solutions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted this achievement enhances national security and showcases the country's commitment to eco-friendly practices.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proudly commissioned the vessel, which stands as India's first homegrown pollution control ship and the largest in the Coast Guard's fleet. It symbolizes a dedicated effort to mitigate pollution, conduct maritime law enforcement, and effectively manage search and rescue operations within India's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Fitted with state-of-the-art technology, Samudra Pratap boasts an external fire-fighting system, pollution control lab, and automation-enhancing systems for increased mission efficiency. Key features include side-sweeping arms, high-capacity skimmers, and an integrated bridge system, showcasing an advancement in marine sustainability and defense.