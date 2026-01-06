Left Menu

Maharashtra's Plan to Transfer Police Colony Ownership: A Feasible Solution to Housing Shortage

The Maharashtra government has established a committee to evaluate the possibility of transferring ownership of police colony houses to officers and constables. This initiative aims to address the housing shortage within the Mumbai Police force. An eight-member panel will consider legal, technical, and financial aspects to facilitate the ownership transition.

Updated: 06-01-2026 19:57 IST
The Maharashtra government has initiated a significant move to address the acute housing shortage faced by police personnel in Mumbai by forming a committee to explore transferring ownership of colony houses to officers and constables.

The state home department announced the formation of an eight-member committee led by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department. This panel will delve into the legal, technical, and financial nuances of granting housing ownership rights to police officers within a new housing scheme.

With over 50% of personnel traveling long distances daily due to inadequate housing, this initiative seeks a sustainable solution. Officials highlighted that the force, comprising over 51,000 members and regarded as the finest in the country, strains due to nearly full occupancy of existing service quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

