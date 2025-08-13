Left Menu

Test Cricket's Future: Fewer Matches, Greater Impact

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg suggests fewer test matches could prevent financial strain on cricket nations and enhance the sport's impact. Greenberg believes prioritizing marquee series like the Ashes can sustain test cricket's relevance and profitability. He points to the challenges posed by the rising popularity of T20 leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:54 IST
Test Cricket's Future: Fewer Matches, Greater Impact
Cricket
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a notable declaration, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg highlighted a potential paradigm shift in test cricket, sparking conversation about reducing test matches to safeguard the sport's financial standing globally.

According to Greenberg, the sport might thrive on quality over quantity by focusing resources and attention on major series, such as the Ashes, rather than overextending financially vulnerable cricket boards across various nations.

As T20 leagues gain momentum, offering lucrative opportunities for players, test cricket's allure faces challenges. Greenberg suggests that strategic investment and selective fixtures may ensure the long-format's continued significance and draw in the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025