Rising Star: Lennart Karl's Journey to Bayern Munich's First Team

BERLIN, Aug 13 - As Bayern Munich gears up for the new season, all eyes are on teenager Lennart Karl. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has caught attention with his remarkable pre-season performances, scoring and assisting in friendlies against teams like Tottenham Hotspur and Grasshopper Zurich.

Karl expressed his aspirations, emphasizing his aim to secure playing time in major events like the Supercup and Bundesliga. 'I want to lead the way as a youth player and continue developing,' he said. The jump from youth team to the senior squad is significant, yet Karl feels up to the challenge.

Fans are optimistic, especially following star player Thomas Mueller's exit and mixed sentiments towards Coach Vincent Kompany's youth integration efforts. With the Bundesliga season starting soon, Bayern, led by Karl, is set to host RB Leipzig on August 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)