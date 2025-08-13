Transforming Indian Chess: RookTook and STAIRS Foundation Lead the Charge

The world of chess in India is set to experience significant development through a partnership between RookTook, an online chess platform, and the STAIRS Foundation. The launch of the Indian Chess League is at the heart of this collaboration.

This ambitious initiative seeks to bolster the chess ecosystem in the country, focusing on identifying and nurturing underprivileged youth. As the chess landscape in India flourishes, the number of grandmasters is growing, and Indian players are making their mark on the international stage.

RookTook, a T9L QUBE incubated startup, offers daily tournaments and rewards to participants, while STAIRS Foundation, which stands for Society for Transformation, Inclusion & Recognition through Sports, is committed to sports and youth development at the grassroots level.

