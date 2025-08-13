Left Menu

Transforming Indian Chess: RookTook and STAIRS Foundation Lead the Charge

An online chess platform, RookTook, has teamed up with STAIRS Foundation to launch the Indian Chess League. This initiative aims to boost the chess ecosystem in India by nurturing young talent, especially among the underprivileged. The effort coincides with India's rising presence in the global chess arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:58 IST
Transforming Indian Chess: RookTook and STAIRS Foundation Lead the Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The world of chess in India is set to experience significant development through a partnership between RookTook, an online chess platform, and the STAIRS Foundation. The launch of the Indian Chess League is at the heart of this collaboration.

This ambitious initiative seeks to bolster the chess ecosystem in the country, focusing on identifying and nurturing underprivileged youth. As the chess landscape in India flourishes, the number of grandmasters is growing, and Indian players are making their mark on the international stage.

RookTook, a T9L QUBE incubated startup, offers daily tournaments and rewards to participants, while STAIRS Foundation, which stands for Society for Transformation, Inclusion & Recognition through Sports, is committed to sports and youth development at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025