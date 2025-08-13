Left Menu

Surprising Turn: Montse Tomé Steps Down as Spain's Women's Coach

Montse Tomé will not continue as the coach of Spain's women's national soccer team despite recent successes. The Spanish soccer federation's unexpected decision to replace Tomé, who led Spain to several victories, has left her surprised. She regrets the lack of communication from federation president Rafael Louzán.

  Spain

In a surprising move, Montse Tomé will not continue as the coach of Spain's women's national soccer team despite her remarkable achievements, including leading the team to the final of the European Championship. Tomé expressed her shock following the Spanish soccer federation's decision to replace her with former player Sonia Bermúdez.

Tomé, who successfully stewarded the team to the inaugural Women's Nations League title, admitted she didn't receive clear communication regarding her future, despite prior assurances from federation president Rafael Louzán. Tomé expressed her disappointment at the handling of the situation.

The decision to part ways with Tomé, the first woman to head Spain's senior women's soccer team, follows her tenure as an assistant to Jorge Vilda. Despite the challenges encountered, Tomé maintained her decisions were solely based on sporting performance and not external influence.

