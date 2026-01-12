Germany's military faces a storm of allegations involving sexual harassment and right-wing extremism within an elite paratroop unit as it actively seeks to increase its numbers. Reports from Der Spiegel and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung unveiled misconduct, prompting military leaders to initiate corrective measures.

The abuse, verified by the German military, surfaced when female soldiers from the 26th Parachute Regiment shared their experiences with the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces. As a result, nearly 20 soldiers are set to be dismissed, according to a military spokesperson.

As part of broader efforts to expand the military's size, the German government is considering optional military service for 18-year-olds, incentivizing recruitment with benefits. The military remains committed to upholding democratic values and addresses violations through disciplinary and legal actions.

