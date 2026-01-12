Left Menu

Scandals and Reforms: Germany's Military Faces Harassment Allegations

Germany's military is under scrutiny following reports of sexual harassment and right-wing extremism in a paratroop unit. Investigations identified 55 suspects, leading to some dismissals and legal actions. As reforms aim to expand the military, efforts to improve command and ensure democratic values continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's military faces a storm of allegations involving sexual harassment and right-wing extremism within an elite paratroop unit as it actively seeks to increase its numbers. Reports from Der Spiegel and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung unveiled misconduct, prompting military leaders to initiate corrective measures.

The abuse, verified by the German military, surfaced when female soldiers from the 26th Parachute Regiment shared their experiences with the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces. As a result, nearly 20 soldiers are set to be dismissed, according to a military spokesperson.

As part of broader efforts to expand the military's size, the German government is considering optional military service for 18-year-olds, incentivizing recruitment with benefits. The military remains committed to upholding democratic values and addresses violations through disciplinary and legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

