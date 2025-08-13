Nastic Cancels Player Signing Over Past Derogatory Remarks

In a swift turn of events, Spanish third-tier club Nastic has decided against signing left back José Manuel Calderón following backlash from fans regarding his past derogatory comments about Catalans.

The club, based in Tarragona, initially announced Calderón's signing but retracted the decision, stressing the importance of aligning with the club's history and values.

Reacting to the decision, Calderón, who previously played for Cordoba, apologized publicly, attributing the misunderstanding to cultural differences between Andalusia and Catalonia.

(With inputs from agencies.)