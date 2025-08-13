Left Menu

Cristian Romero: Tottenham's New Torchbearer

Cristian Romero has been appointed as Tottenham Hotspur's new captain following Son Heung-Min's departure to MLS. Romero aims to lead the club to further glory, beginning with the UEFA Super Cup against PSG. The Argentine defender cherishes the opportunity and acknowledges the responsibility of his role.

Cristian Romero (Photo: @cutiromero2/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant leadership change at Tottenham Hotspur, head coach Thomas Frank has named Argentine defender Cristian Romero as the new captain. This follows Son Heung-Min's move to Major League Soccer's LAFC after two years at the helm. Son played a pivotal role in ending the club's 17-year trophy drought by clinching the Europa League title last season.

Romero, an accomplished player with a World Cup and two Copa America victories to his name, served as vice-captain under Frank's predecessor, Ange Postecoglou. Expressing his gratitude, Romero shared on social media, "Becoming the first captain is an incredible honor. I arrived here four years ago with a dream to make history and I've achieved it."

Looking ahead, Romero emphasized the importance of unity: "A new journey is in front of us. Whatever happens, stay united." Tottenham prepares for the UEFA Super Cup against PSG in Italy, signaling the start of their Premier League campaign against Burnley. Romero noted the responsibility of the role, saying, "It's a big responsibility, and we need to enjoy this moment."

(With inputs from agencies.)

